Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust makes up 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSE BUI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

