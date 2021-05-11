Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Garmin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,814. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.67.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

