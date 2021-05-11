LSV Asset Management Buys 66,016 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $32,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

ARCC stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

