LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.55% of First Busey worth $35,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 125,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Busey by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

