LSV Asset Management Has $42.51 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.51% of Innoviva worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 206,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 105,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

