LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $51,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.