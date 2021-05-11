LSV Asset Management Sells 1,335,324 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,335,324 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

