LSV Asset Management Sells 27,879 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $46,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

