Lucira Health’s (LHDX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Lucira Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

LHDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

