Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

