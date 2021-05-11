Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.