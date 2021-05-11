Lumentum (LITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

