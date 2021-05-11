Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.