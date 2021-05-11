Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.