Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 258 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.51. The stock had a trading volume of 324,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

