Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,965. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

