Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 265,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,364.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,647,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

