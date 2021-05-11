Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.4% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $224.21. 133,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The firm has a market cap of $437.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

