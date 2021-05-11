Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 12.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.31. 294,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

