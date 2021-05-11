Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 34,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,079. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.