Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of MX stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.