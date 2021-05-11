Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$87.00 and last traded at C$87.00, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$813.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The firm had revenue of C$38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

