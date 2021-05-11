Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

MLVF stock remained flat at $$18.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

