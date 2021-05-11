Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 72,014 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

