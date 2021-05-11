Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 104 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Shares of GD opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.11 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $162.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

