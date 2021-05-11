Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last quarter.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

