Manchester Financial Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

