Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2,833.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.98.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

