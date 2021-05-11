Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

