Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 57,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $300.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

