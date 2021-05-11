Manchester United Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,697. The firm has a market cap of $687.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

