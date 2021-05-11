Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.79.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.02 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

