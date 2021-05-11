Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marchex stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

