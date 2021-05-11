MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Down 8.4%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $60.91. 25,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 592,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,222 shares of company stock worth $4,596,013. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

