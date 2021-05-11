MarketPeak Trading Up 19.3% This Week (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

