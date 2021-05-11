Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.14. 1,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.