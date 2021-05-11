Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBII. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.