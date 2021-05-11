Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

Shares of MRE opened at C$13.73 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently -58.65%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

