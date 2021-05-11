Masco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,518% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 put options.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

