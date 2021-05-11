MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

