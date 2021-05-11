MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $133.00. The stock traded as high as $114.72 and last traded at $114.72, with a volume of 4002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

