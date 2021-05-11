Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,661 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,538 shares of company stock valued at $37,034,168 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $323.39 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $157.39 and a one year high of $349.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.