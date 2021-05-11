Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,420 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

