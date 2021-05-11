Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 261,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

