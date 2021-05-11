MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $973,435.72 and approximately $244,610.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,281.01 or 1.00407507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.96 or 0.01575778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.00748543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.60 or 0.00390194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00233462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006640 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

