Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Sells $931,266.40 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

