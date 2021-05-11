MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIA stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The stock has a market cap of $470.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

