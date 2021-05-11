MBIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,178% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

