McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 276,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84.

