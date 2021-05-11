McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

